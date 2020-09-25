AARDY Insurance Compares Medicare Original and Medicare Advantage Programs
AARDY, the nation’s fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its Medicare Original & Medicare Advantage comparison program.
AARDY Insurance CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
AARDY Insurance CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
“More and more Americans are considering whether Original Medicare is a good fit for them, given the alternative option of a Medicare Advantage plan.
There is a significant challenge for seniors in trying to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage.
Most of us are bombarded with advertising that talks about the benefits of a Medicare Supplement Plan, which is only valid for folks using Original Medicare.
More often than not, it seems, the very next advert will talk about Medicare Advantage, which is the alternative to Original Medicare.
At AARDY Insurance, we hope that our new guides, comparison system, and agent support help customers gain greater insight into these two competing programs.”
Which is Better: Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage?
What works for one person is not necessarily appropriate for another.
Both Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage provide comprehensive medical insurance with out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copays.
Medicare Advantage’s out-of-pocket maximum is $6,700, and some prefer the security knowing how much they will have to pay. Original Medicare has no maximum, so customers pay 20% coinsurance forever – an unlimited out-of-pocket cost. This can be solved with a Medicare Supplement.
Since Original Medicare has no networks, it is usually better for people who travel around the US, because they can see any provider. Medicare Advantage often has minimal coverage outside a customer’s residential area – this should always be checked.
However, Medicare Advantage is much simpler and easy-to-use than Original Medicare. Customer have one monthly premium for everything. With Original Medicare, customers must pay separate premiums for Part B, Part D, and whichever Medicare supplement they have.
AARDY Insurance donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners. Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
