PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for Fairwood Drive Bridge Replacement Project in Irwin Borough, Westmoreland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for bridge replacement project on Fairwood Drive located in Irwin Borough, Westmoreland County. The existing bridge is approximately 100 feet south of the intersection with the Lincoln Highway (Route 30).

The scope of this job is a complete replacement of the existing steel multi-girder bridge carrying Fairwood Drive over the East Branch of Tinkers Run. The work also includes asphalt roadway approaches, guiderail replacement, roadway drainage reconstruction within the project limits and other miscellaneous construction.

The project area will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian through traffic as construction takes place utilizing a detour. Access to the apartment complex and businesses along Fairwood Drive will be maintained.

The virtual plans display includes project information, photographs of the existing bridge, anticipated design and construction schedules, a location map, the proposed detour route, the proposed roadway plan, profile and cross sections and the proposed structure plan. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, September 28 and will be available through Friday, October 23.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Fairwood Drive Bridge Replacement Project tile.

The project is due to be let in the summer of 2022. Work is expected to start in late the fall of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2023.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager David J. Parker, P.E., at dajparke@pa.gov or 724.439.7157 . Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135