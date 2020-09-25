Route 2001 McKeesport Road Culvert Replacement Begins Monday in Elizabeth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure on McKeesport Road (Route 2001) in Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 28 weather permitting.

A full roadway closure will occur on McKeesport Road between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street around-the-clock beginning at approximately 12:01 a.m. on Monday, September 28 through Tuesday, October 13. Crews will conduct culvert replacement work on the structure over Fallen Timber Run. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound

Take SR 2001 McKeesport Road/Lincoln Boulevard Northbound

McKeesport Rd/Lincoln Blvd becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn left onto SR 837 South

Follow SR 837 Southbound

Take the ramp to Route 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

From Northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to Route 51 South toward Elizabeth

Cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp to Elizabeth

Follow to N 3rd Avenue

End Detour

Southbound

From N 2nd Avenue or N 3rd Avenue, take the on ramp to Northbound SR 51 and cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp to North SR 837 toward Clairton

Turn right at the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard / McKeesport Road

End Detour

The start of the work is contingent on the reopening of Lincoln Boulevard where crews have been conducting emergency rockfall cleanup work. Lincoln Boulevard is expected to reopen either Saturday, September 26 or Sunday, September 27. Additional details will be provided.

Additionally, roadway reconstruction work will occur on this $1.53 million project. CH&D Enterprises Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

