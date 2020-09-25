Route 2001 McKeesport Road Culvert Replacement Begins Monday in Elizabeth
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure on McKeesport Road (Route 2001) in Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 28 weather permitting.
A full roadway closure will occur on McKeesport Road between the Market Street/3rd Avenue intersection and Cemetery Street around-the-clock beginning at approximately 12:01 a.m. on Monday, September 28 through Tuesday, October 13. Crews will conduct culvert replacement work on the structure over Fallen Timber Run. Traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours
Northbound
Take SR 2001 McKeesport Road/Lincoln Boulevard Northbound
McKeesport Rd/Lincoln Blvd becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
Turn left onto SR 837 South
Follow SR 837 Southbound
Take the ramp to Route 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
From Northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to Route 51 South toward Elizabeth
Cross the Elizabeth Bridge
Take the ramp to Elizabeth
Follow to N 3rd Avenue
End Detour
Southbound
From N 2nd Avenue or N 3rd Avenue, take the on ramp to Northbound SR 51 and cross the Elizabeth Bridge
Take the ramp to North SR 837 toward Clairton
Turn right at the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard / McKeesport Road
End Detour
The start of the work is contingent on the reopening of Lincoln Boulevard where crews have been conducting emergency rockfall cleanup work. Lincoln Boulevard is expected to reopen either Saturday, September 26 or Sunday, September 27. Additional details will be provided.
Additionally, roadway reconstruction work will occur on this $1.53 million project. CH&D Enterprises Inc. is the prime contractor.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
