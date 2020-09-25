Atherton Street Update for End of September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an early fall update as its Atherton Street project closes in on completion.

Motorists can expect the following the week of September 28:

• The Contractor plans to complete minor curb and sidewalk work between Blue Course Drive and Cherry Lane throughout the week. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in each direction at times, utilizing short lane closures. No delays are expected.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work during the three-year project has included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

