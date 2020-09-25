9/25/2020 Update: Route 254 Road Closure Next Week in Derry Township

​9/25/2020 Update: Route 254 in Derry Township, Montour County is now open.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will close Route 254 in Derry Township, Montour County, between Route 1007 (Diehl Road) and Township Road 392 (Cromley Road), beginning Monday, July 6.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will replace the bridge on Route 254 that spans a tributary to Mud Creek. Work will include removal of the bridge, replacement with a box culvert, approach paving, line painting and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 44, Route 4038 (Strawberry Ridge Road), Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road), and Route 1003 (PP&L Road), in both Montour and Columbia Counties will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###