Potters Mills Update for End of September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an end-of-September update for its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project in southeast Centre County.

• Drivers coming through the area are reminded that the right (travel) lane of the new eastbound Route 322 alignment is open.

• Anyone travelling Route 144 and planning to head east, will need to make a right turn at the old Route 144/322 intersection in Potters Mills. This will allow drivers to access the new ramp for eastbound Route 322.

• Local traffic may use old Route 322 to Decker Valley Road.

Additionally:

• Motorists are reminded that work continues on portions of the project. Flaggers in the roadway may be aiding construction vehicle movements. Do not follow construction equipment into the work area.

• Motorists are reminded that passing is not permitted when traveling through the work zone. Any motorist convicted of a passing violation in an active work zone faces a $50 fine and three points on their driver’s license.

• There is a 14-foot width restriction throughout the project from Mountain Back Road to Sand Mountain Road.

This is the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of Phase Three is to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection. The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $82 million project.

