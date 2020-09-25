Muvi Server Enables Secure Consolidation & Sharing of Media Assets in the Easiest Way Possible

NEW YORK, US, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi Server, the media hosting and sharing platform from Muvi, the leading cloud services provider for audio and video, empowers businesses to easily and quickly import, upload, publish, manage and share media assets to a secure cloud-based repository. Launched earlier this year, Muvi Server made headlines for its instant deployability and viewer-centric intelligent content delivery.

Breaking the build-vs-buy conundrum, Muvi Server was notably ahead of its competition right from its inception for its platform-agnostic architecture and ability to deliver adaptive video and audio content across a range of devices and formats. With highly scalable cloud-based transcoding, Muvi Server simplifies the delivery workflow offering varied renditions of each source file in high-quality, consistently.

“Hosting 500k+ content from 700+ customers across different industry verticals, Muvi Server is the go-to hosting solution for video-first businesses”, quotes Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. “Corporates, education, healthcare, fashion, e-Commerce sectors are adopting videos for both marketing and organizational communications purposes. Muvi Server integrates easily with third-party applications, and with its parallel ingestion architecture, businesses can reduce time and project costs for a faster go-to-market under the budget”, adds Dey.

Muvi Server also provides cloud-based ingest and transcoding through Ingestion API, enabling the fastest transcoding, fluent publishing, with the ultimate level of flexibility, extendibility, and control.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

