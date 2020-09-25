State announces sites for second week of COVID-19 testing push

News Release September 25, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to offer free COVID-19 testing the week of September 28 in Bemidji, Bloomington, Maplewood, Marshall, Moorhead, and Thief River Falls.

Testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. The six events next week are part of a four-week push to provide increased access to “no barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide. The Minnesota National Guard will continue providing logistical support for a number of these events.

“The recent spike in cases – particularly among people who don’t know how they contracted the virus – is deeply concerning,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “But Minnesota communities are taking it seriously and are proactively seeking support for increased access to testing. More than 2,600 people sought a test at this week’s testing events and many have already received their results. All who contract the virus are contagious and giving people a chance to get tested allows people to isolate if positive and let their close contacts know they should quarantine. This is a proven strategy for fighting the spread of a virus like COVID-19.”

The first week of targeted testing was held in Grand Rapids, Pine City, and Waseca. Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or haven’t yet had larger-scale testing offered. This strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota and respond where the health risk is greatest. Testing will be done with a nasal swab, processed either by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota, through the lab capacity created by the testing partnership.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. The details and pre-registration links for all six events next week are listed below. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Bemidji Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bemidji Armory 1430 23rd Street NW Bemidji Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Bloomington Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Normandale Community College - parking ramp 9700 France Ave S Bloomington Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Maplewood Weekdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1 Weekends 1 p.m. to 6 p.m – Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 3.

Aldrich Arena 1850 White Bear Ave Ramsey County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Marshall Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Red Baron Arena and Expo Center 1651 Victory Dr Marshall Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Moorhead Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Moorhead Armory 1002 15th Avenue N Moorhead Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Thief River Falls Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Huck Olson Civic Center 501 Brooks Ave Thief River Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

