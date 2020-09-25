How SMART Can a City Get? It is really upto the will of the Mayor or local Government to draw this line, We Cover it All
Avihai Degani, CEO IPgallery
THE NEW CITYWHOLE - Even though the term "smart city" has become a buzzword, it can be difficult to determine which smart-city initiative is the most advanced
Data means that we know more about our environment and about the consequences of what we do.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even today, every second person worldwide lives in cities, and by 2050 it will be around 70 percent of the world's population. This development is not only associated with enormous stresses on infrastructure and the environment, it also places high demands on the conception and organization of urban coexistence.
The smart city wants to provide answers to these questions. Digital technologies should help master the economic, social and political challenges of current and future generations, for example in the areas of the environment and resource consumption, population growth and demographic change.
THE NEW CITYWHOLE is our philosophy which we believe and partner with Cities to deliver an integrated holistic smart city strategy implementations at scale.
We provide cities with artificial intelligence (AI) based City Services & Citizen Centric Applications to enable the Day2Day as well as situation efficient and effective operations. Solutions are tailored to City’s requirements and priorities as defined by Mayor and Stakeholders. "Data means that we know more about our environment and about the consequences of what we do. quipped Avihai Degani, CEO - IPgallery" Not every city has the benefit of starting from scratch. It is more usual to have to find ways to introduce new technology into existing infrastructure. This requires good leadership at the political and civil service level, he further added.
We aim to enable cities to:
* better serve their residents and visitors in day-to-day routines and during situations,
* improve the quality of life of their citizens,
* increase citizen engagement,
* automate business processes,
* improve efficiencies, and
* monetize on their Data.
Our long-standing experience has led us to starting with an integrated strategy is how we help cities to become smarter in three main aspects: Smart City, Smart Municipality, and Smart Communities.
At IPgallery we walk the talk and to shed some light on our solution essential components leading to our unique platform include:
*Metadata & IoT Data Analytics Platform
*Data Lake comprised of Real-time and Big Data structured databases
*Main Command & Control Operation Interactive Dashboard with advanced management and optimization tools, analytics, anomaly detection, predictions, and reporting
To visualize the depth of what we can reach, below please find some sample Mix & Match cross-vertical services supported by our AI driven platform which include:
# Efficiency & Cost Savings
*Smart street lighting
*Water leakage detection
*IoT data share with ERP
#Environment and Energy
*Handle flood / Heat wave
*Handle air quality event
*Energy & Power management – street, grid and EV
#Citizen Engagement
*One Citizen App for multiple City services
*911 reporting (voice, text & video)
*Sentiment analysis
#Transportation & Mobility
*Traffic management
*Public transportation monitoring
*Parking management (street, lots, special)
*Shared & micro-mobility (zipcar/bike/ scooter/..)
*Multimodal trip plan management
*EV charging stations (location/availability/optimization)
*Dynamic infrastructure optimization
*Park & Ride
*Pedestrian safety
*Connected Cars
*AV V2X/X2V
#Public Safety
*Emergency event handling
*Send alerts & notifications
*Push evacuation instructions
*Share data with First Responders and other agencies
*City Resiliency
Our expertise is our most important asset. Our network of decision makers in the private and public sectors is just one source for our latest thinking in this regard. Managing smart cities means managing complexity. Many communities feel overstrained but at IPgallery our experience has taught us the science behind doing this with surgical precision ended Rohan F. Britto, IPgallery Gulf Countries Consultant.
Our Story
We are passionate about new technologies leading to the greatest impact on humanity. IPgallery is acknowledged for innovative software development and integration expertise, delivering customized real-time AI/ML based solution implemented at scale. We're innovation pioneers that design, architect, develop and deploy Smart City and Urban Mobility solutions that power the entire urban ecosystem and transform the urban landscape for the benefit of the city’s stakeholders, citizens and businesses. Together with global ecosystem partners, our aim is to transform our World into a safer, better, smarter and cleaner place to live, work and play in, one City at a time. IPgallery's Platform, Services and Apps utilize advanced AI/ML, IoT, 5G, Edge Compute, Real-time algorithms and optimization mechanisms, that provide holistic, yet modular, integrative and innovative solutions tailored to address cross-vertical key domains including Public Safety, Transportation, Traffic, Parking, Multimodal Mobility, Environment, Citizen Engagement, Connected Cars in an intelligent urban environment, EV charging stations optimization, AV Shuttles and Fleets, Urban Logistics and more.
