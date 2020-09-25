U.S. 422 Full Overnight Closures Begin Monday for Bridge Demolition in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured overnights between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges beginning Monday, September 28, for bridge demolition under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The full closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 12:00 Midnight to 5:00 AM through Friday, October 16.

During the closure, eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to use Armand Hammer Boulevard and High Street to access the expressway at Rupert Road. Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will be directed to exit at the Sanatoga Interchange and use High Street and Armand Hammer Boulevard to access the expressway.

Beginning Monday, October 12, through the end of July 2021, Pleasantview Road over U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Princeton Avenue and Sanatoga Station Road for bridge replacement. During the closure, Pleasantview Road motorists will be directed to use High Street, Evergreen Road and Sanatoga Station Road.

Park Road over U.S. 422, which was reduced to a single lane between High Street and Eastern Road on Tuesday, September 22, will remain an alternating single-lane pattern through the end of November 2021 for bridge replacement.

Motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

