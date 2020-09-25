Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,013 in the last 365 days.

Deadline for Small Business Relief Extended Until September 30

Friday, September 25, 2020 | 09:12am

NASHVILLETenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced a 5-day extension for eligible small businesses to certify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program (TBRP).

“We want to ensure this relief makes it to as many small businesses as possible who are hurting from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every eligible business to certify and take advantage of these no-cost funds.”

According to the Department of Revenue, an estimated 15,000 businesses may still be eligible for approximately $120 million in TBRP funds.

Businesses can check their eligibility at businessrelief.tn.gov. Eligible businesses can certify here.

Gov. Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced the initial $200 million in Tennessee Business Relief Program funds on June 2nd and an additional $83.5 million on August 14th.

For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov. More details can be found at tn.gov/businessrelief.

###

You just read:

Deadline for Small Business Relief Extended Until September 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.