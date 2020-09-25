Four Mississippi Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 24, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – U.S. Department of Education today recognized four Mississippi schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The following Mississippi schools were recognized:

“This prestigious honor is the result of hard work by teachers, administrators, students and parents. I congratulate them on their awards and for providing an outstanding education to all students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The department recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Both Center Hill High School and Madison Station Elementary were recognized as “exemplary high performing schools,” and D’Iberville and Popps Ferry Elementary schools were recognized as “exemplary achievement gap closing schools.”

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Recipients will receive plaques and flags via mail.