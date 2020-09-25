Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 concrete repairs north of Mackinac Bridge start Sept. 28

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mackinac

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: St. Ignace

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $240,000 to repair concrete pavement on about 0.6 miles of I-75 from north of the Mackinac Bridge Authority toll plaza to US-2 in the city of St. Ignace, Mackinac County.The project also includes work on the northbound I-75 off ramp to eastbound US-2, the eastbound US-2 on ramps to northbound and southbound I-75.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Both northbound and southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction from the toll plaza to the US-2 overpass. Work on all three ramps will require 10-foot width restrictions.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

I-75 concrete repairs north of Mackinac Bridge start Sept. 28

