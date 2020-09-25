MDC seeks Trivia Tuesday competitors for nature game in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Woe to those who don’t know the spiders and millipedes when questions and answers are flying. Those who do know may be crowned champion when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts monthly Trivia Tuesdays at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The next mind matching session will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., in the heart of Kansas City.

The October theme for Trivia Tuesday will be Creepy Crawlies. How many legs does a centipede use to slither about? Missouri has many spider species, and most are helpful in nature. But which two are venomous? These and other questions about critters will be on tap as participants compete for fun and prizes.

Registration is required for this program, which is for people age 18 and older. Participants are asked to bring chairs, blankets, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks. They will also need to bring a mobile digital device such as a cell phone so they can buzz in their answers.

This mind clash for the title of Trivia Champion will occur outdoors in the Discovery Center’s spacious native plant garden. Come individually or bring friends. Enjoy the late autumn blooms, too. A campfire may be in order in the garden on some nights. Wet weather will move the competition indoors.

COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place including physical distancing and face coverings.

To register for the next Trivia Tuesday event visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6m. The competitions will be held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6s.