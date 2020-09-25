Sen. Mike Cunningham’s Legislative Column for Sept. 25, 2020

Voting is one of the most sacred obligations of citizenship. Sadly, many Missourians do not bother to vote. In fact, according to the secretary of state, just 56% of registered voters in my senatorial district cast a ballot in the November 2018 general election.

Nearly every adult in the State of Missouri is qualified to vote. As long as you haven’t been declared incapacitated and you’re not in prison, on probation or parole for a felony or haven’t been convicted of an election-related offense, you’re eligible to participate in elections. (Yes, a convicted felon can vote in Missouri once they’ve completed their sentence.) All that’s required is that you’re at least 18 years old on Election Day, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Missouri.

REGISTRATION: You do have to register to vote, however. If you’re not already signed up, you have until Oct. 7 to qualify for the Nov. 4 general election. You can register online at the secretary of state’s website, www.sos.mo.gov. You can also register in-person at your county courthouse, most state government agencies or even at a public library.

ELECTION DAY: This year, the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Every Missourian will be able to choose a candidate for president, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, the U.S. Congress and the Missouri House of Representatives. Every voter will also be asked to weigh in on two statewide constitutional questions. Voters in my district will select a person to replace me in the Missouri Senate. There will also be a number of local offices and ballot questions to be decided. If you don’t know where to vote, you can find your local polling place (along with a sample ballot) by visiting the secretary of state’s website. You could also call your county clerk’s office.

On Election Day, you’ll need to show some form of ID. A driver’s license or state ID works, but there are other options. You can also present the voter ID card issued by your local election authority, or an ID from a Missouri college or technical school. A current utility bill, bank statement, paystub or government document will also suffice, so long as it shows your name and address. If you lack all of those things, you can cast a provisional ballot.

ABSENTEE VOTING: Traditionally, Missourians could request an absentee ballot for one of six reasons: incapacity or confinement due to illness, absence from the district on Election Day, service as an election worker, religious beliefs or practices, incarceration (while still eligible to vote) or participation in an address confidentiality program. With the exception of those relating to an illness, all absentee ballots must be notarized. If you vote absentee at the courthouse, the clerk will provide the notary service. If you choose to submit an absentee ballot by mail, a notary must certify the ballot. Notaries are not allowed to charge a fee for certifying absentee ballots.

This year – and this year only – you can also request an absentee ballot if you meet certain criteria related to COVID-19. Absentee ballots may be submitted WITHOUT A NOTARY if you are age 65 or older, reside in a long-term care facility, are immunocompromised or have been diagnosed with diabetes, liver disease, a serious heart condition, chronic lung disease or asthma, or have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis. You only need to meet one of these criteria to submit an absentee ballot without a notary seal.

Absentee ballots may be requested in-person at your county clerk’s office through Monday, Nov. 2. Otherwise, you can download a ballot application at www.sos.mo.gov/elections, or request the form through your county clerk’s office by mail, fax or email. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by your local election authority before 5 p.m., Oct. 21. Completed absentee ballots may be submitted in-person or by mail, but the ballot must be received by the election authority before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Active duty members of the military (whether stationed overseas or in the United States) and registered Missouri voters living overseas can learn about voter registration and casting their ballot by visiting www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/registeroverseas. Absentee ballots submitted by qualifying military members and overseas voters must be received by election authorities prior to noon Friday, Nov. 6.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Senate Bill 631 allows any registered Missouri voter to cast a mail-in ballot in the November 2020 general election. Applications for mail-in ballots are available at www.sos.mo.gov or from your county clerk, and must be submitted prior to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Mail-in ballots must be notarized. Typically, you can find a notary at banks, insurance offices and other places that process official documents. The maximum fee a notary can charge is $2. You can find a list of notaries who will certify ballots at no cost on the secretary of state’s website. Mail-in ballots cannot be delivered in person. They must be mailed, and they must arrive at the election authority before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voting is one of the most precious liberties Americans enjoy, but far too many of us take this right for granted. Voting is too important for us to stay home on Election Day. This year, with expanded absentee voting options and mail-in ballots available, we have even less excuse for not voting. Let’s all do our part on Nov. 3.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. Although the Legislature has adjourned for 2020, I remain your senator throughout the year. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.