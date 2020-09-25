Gov. Ivey awards funds for food assistance in Marion, Winston counties

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $30,000 to support a food assistance program that serves senior citizens, disabled individuals and low-income households in Marion and Winston counties.

The funds to the Marion-Winston Community Action Agency will help the organization continue the program that provides an emergency food pantry and delivers food to low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals monthly.

“This food assistance program is providing a vital service to people in Marion and Winston counties, especially those residents who may be homebound or unable to visit a grocery store without assistance,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the agency as they serve residents of their community.”

The agency also offers an array of educational and assistance programs such as job training, educational opportunities, help with financial management and credit counseling. All programs seek to reduce or eliminate poverty.

The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs via money appropriated to the community action agency by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“This program is a vital part of bringing healthy food directly to the homes of elderly and disabled residents in Marion and Winston counties, many of whom are on limited incomes,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to continue partnering with the Marion-Winston Community Action Agency to ensure that this program is available for those in need.”

Gov. Ivey notified David McNutt, the agency’s board chairman, that the funds had been approved.

