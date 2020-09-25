Route 121 Greentree Road Signal Improvement Work Continues in Green Tree Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing signal improvement work on Route 121 (Greentree Road, Mansfield Avenue, Poplar Street) in Green Tree Borough, Allegheny County, will continue Friday, September 25 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various intersections on Route 121 between the Green Tree shopping center and Parkway Center Drive, on portions of Mansfield Avenue, and on Poplar Street. Crews from Bronder Technical Services will conduct traffic signal installation work through late October. Traffic will be maintained in each direction while the work occurs.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

