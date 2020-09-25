Clean-Up Project on I-80 EB Next Week in Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place next week.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 220 on Monday, September 28 and Tuesday, September 29 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

The right (driving) lane and shoulder will be closed while work is being performed. Minor delays can be expected.

Motorists are urged to watch for slowed traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway and to drive with caution in the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###