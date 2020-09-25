Le baiser de 1905 de Constantin Brancusi The kiss of 1905

Brancusi the inventor of modern sculpture by Thierry Rayer

Exclusive portrait of Constantin Brancusi, sculptor of the first modern artwork Baiser de 1905, based on a meeting between Thierry Rayer and Nogushi in 1986 and the archives of the Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer.

Constantin Brancusi was born in Romania in 1876, in a small village in Oltenia at the foot of the Carpathians, in the midst of a rural and archaic world.

The son of very poor farmers from Oltenia, Brancusi was a shepherd in the mountains from a very young age. Then begins a long meditation on the dualism of heaven and earth and their only link: the flight of the bird.

Brancusi left his native village at a very young age to enter the Craiova School of Arts and Crafts where he was admitted the following year in the sculpture workshop and then in the woodcarving workshop.

In 1898, he entered the Bucharest School of Fine Arts. In 1904, he crosses part of Europe to Munich, where he stops for a while at the Kunstakademie, before arriving in Paris on 14 July.

As soon as he arrived in Paris, he continued his training at the School of Fine Arts in the workshop of a renowned academic sculptor: Antonin Mercié. In 1906-1907, having graduated in Fine Arts, he exhibits at the Autumn Salon.

Auguste Rodin, president of the jury, noticed his work and suggested that he become a developer in his workshop. At that time Rodin enjoyed international recognition and almost fifty assistants worked for him.

Une tête de jeune fille from 1905 shows the sculptor in full possession of his profession, which is still under Rodin's influence. But Brancusi, who refused to work with Rodin, developed his own style, marked by formal stripping. By integrating the base into the sculpture, he also eliminates any idea of hierarchy between the upper and lower parts of the artwork.

THE PERSONALITY OF CONSTANTIN BRANCUSI

Constantin Brancusi was passionate, very selective in his exchanges and contacts. He possessed great self-control, strong self-control, perseverance and had a strong sense of continuity in his ideas.

He was endowed with an exceptional strength that enabled him to realise his ambitions. He was not just a dreamer, but someone who made his passion come true. His strong internalization made it difficult for him to make contact with his contemporaries, he chose with the greatest of care the contacts with whom he could open up. Strongly defensive and stubborn, his passion blinded him, he was self-confident and needed no one to help him. He could very often appear cold and hard, but it was above all his extreme rigour that he expressed. Although he was not sociable, he was efficient. His strong sensitivity weakened him and sometimes led him to exhaust his resources more quickly than we thought, so he could often be tired or ill. Moreover, his excessive self-control paralysed his spontaneity and his adaptation to new circumstances. He was terribly lacking in flexibility. His lack of contact and exchange limited his practical sense and deprived him of all contact with the outside world.

We had to avoid offending his sensibility. He tended to close up very easily and communicated little. He had to be made to trust him to open up, and those who managed to get him to open his doors received all the treasures he had accumulated in secret.

His beard masked his biggest weakness, his lack of energy, he got tired. His beard, he said, made him stronger, more powerful and masked this fragility, it was a real protection. He needed to isolate himself regularly to recuperate from the outside world, which he considered exhausting.

He was nevertheless a very balanced person at all levels: he had the head to think, the heart to love and the strength to act. Often in conflict on the sentimental level, probably due to his difficulty in expressing his feelings, he had a reputation for having great sexual energy and a difficulty in expressing his desires which led him to inner conflicts and perhaps sometimes clumsy or excessive behaviour in this area.

TEMPERAMENT AND CHARACTER OF BRANCUSI

Bilious and choleric, introverted, he knew where he wanted to go and when he was wasted time or was not efficient enough he tended to bubble up inside him, but as he held back a lot, he remained diplomatic. He had great control and his internalized anger seemed to be a form of disregard for his interlocutor. If something did not suit him, a gesture or a glance was enough to express what he felt, his anger was always swallowed up and difficult to express, and if it had to be expressed it was in a very violent and brusque way, often surprising the interlocutor who was not expecting it.

BRANCUSI'S WILL TO ACT

He had an enormous activity in his workshop thanks to his strong energy resources and his passion, his "stubborn" character allowed him to put all his energy to the benefit of his cause, which made him formidable in his domain. In order to overcome obstacles he needed strength and power but also continuity in his action which implied the ability to eliminate all that was secondary in order to concentrate on what was essential. His self-control allowed him to avoid the external and internal temptations that distracted him from his goal. This mastery gave him continuity, stability, a rigour that allowed him to go as far as stripping and asceticism. His will manifested itself in the spiritual, intellectual and artistic domains. He was endowed with exceptional directing power and had the determination to resell. He had a taste for effort, which allowed him to achieve big things.

BRANCUSI'S SENSITIVITY

He was a very sensitive person with a strong shell that protected this strong sensitivity. His sensitivity was so strong that it could not manifest itself, it was blocked and repressed inside him. He always had an alert gaze that marked an emotional intelligence and a strong interest in others. It was as if he was observing the world with binoculars, so his eyes, which were sunken under the arches, protected him from outside attacks. However, he was able to overcome the pitfall of emotionality. His sensitivity was not apparent only a few people knew his sensitive side.

EXTROVERSION / INTROVERSION OF BRANCUSI

Rather introverted, closed, withdrawn, solitary, he distanced himself from the world and others. On the other hand, he had a great demand for perfection, rigour and depth. He had a remarkable composure and a tendency to ruminate rather than express what he was thinking; he could hardly forget the harm that could be done to him. However, he knew how to express himself very clearly, even authoritatively, because he always knew exactly what he wanted, one could say that when it came to his favourite subject, sculpture, and only in this respect could he become extroverted. Passionate, he could talk about sculpture, which he managed and mastered perfectly, it was his way of expression, his decompression valve, it was through his vocation that he was able to manifest and express himself fully.

THE INTELLIGENCE OF BRANCUSI

He was a very thoughtful person who, before expressing himself, had already prepared all his thoughts, his intelligence was totally oriented towards efficiency in his domain. Everything he expressed had been studied at length, he only took the information that interested him. He was not going to get lost in thoughts that were not his own, he had his own way of thinking, his own themes, his own habits and everything he took from others was filtered by his own interests.

He had a good sense of observation and an excellent decision-making ability. It was the intellectual world that connected him to the world and enabled him to communicate and express himself fully. His intelligence was linked to the concrete. He had the ability to see sets and to synthesize, capacities of imagination and conceptualization and intuition. His imagination was overpowering, he was interested in philosophy and spiritual research. His idealism gave him an attraction for the world of beauty, and therefore for art. This had appeared to him, according to him, at a very young age. He had a strong capacity for concentration and focus in his domain, which gave him extreme efficiency, he knew what he wanted and he did what he wanted.

PSYCHOLOGY OF BRANCUSI

He sought rather to break or limit contacts outside his environment, because the world was tiring him and he did not have the strength to assume the constant exchanges, his adaptation to others and to the world was difficult. He preferred the inner life to the outer life and his vision of the world became subjective.

Abstraction was his privileged domain, but not only at the level of art, which could lead him to cut himself off completely from the world and take refuge in his workshop. He has the ability to take distance from the outside world and not get carried away by unthinking impulses, remaining alone does not bother him. He thinks a lot about himself, his greatest qualities are control and self-control. He was torn by a powerful duality, on the one hand by the passion that animated him and on the other hand by the impossibility of expressing his feelings, this could push him to manifest himself in an extremist way, one could say, or rather in a whole way. The mixture of the two forces was explosive and fuelled violent passions, hence the term "passionate" which characterised his psychological behaviour. Tormented in the expression of his feelings, he was subjected to real torture.

STRENGTHS OF CONSTANTIN BRANCUSI

He was a person full of finesse and delicacy with a certain reserve in his behaviour. Thanks to his sensitivity, which gave him a more refined and subtle vision, he was predisposed to idealism, to the quest for the spiritual. He had roots in the spiritual worlds and would draw his inspiration from them. He is a very mature person who gave very little opinion, there was a certain closure. The control of her instincts was very important. In spite of his torments he carried out his objectives because he was a director, he concretized. He threw all his strength into the battle that his powerful feelings demanded of him. In spite of this introversion, when it was his passion, he surpassed himself and easily expressed himself. He decided quickly and executed. He was often in love but never for very long.

His passion was thoughtful, he had a taste for risk and dynamism, but on the other hand he made up for it with a spirit of organisation and mastery that gave him all his balance. When he started out, it was because he had already foreseen and planned everything, and nothing would divert him from his goal. Sometimes it took him a long time to get going as a precaution, but once he was launched he was determined. Sure of himself, he would move in one direction, with no possible return, if you told him he was crazy, he would not answer you, but he would answer you in his own way, by his actions with a sincere smile.

He had a quiet strength, he built his empire with his sharp hands and impressive dexterity, he knew long ago where he was going. His passion saved him, he put all his strength into it at the risk of burning himself, but it was stronger than he was, tomorrow he would do it again, tomorrow he would burn himself again, such was the cost to him of living his passion. Will we only know one day that if he was so demanding it is actually for a greater cause, ... For Us

Le Baiser de 1905