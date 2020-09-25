Ganzin embraces the new world with its eye-tracking solution: AURORA

Ganzin is showcasing their product, the AURORA eye-tracking solution at AR/VR related events in 2020 like TechCrunch Disrupt 2020 and EPSON AR Ecosystem Forum.

Our solution unlocks the potential of the eyes as the ultimate interface with the digital world.” — Shao-Yi Chien, Founder and CEO

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganzin Technology is an innovative consumer electronics company that provides solutions to lowering the barrier for adopting eye tracking in wearable devices. The company is showcasing their newest product, the AURORA eye-tracking solution at various upcoming technology and AR/VR related events in 2020, including the TechCrunch Disrupt 2020 and EPSON AR Ecosystem Forum.

AURORA is a concise solution with the lowest integration effort and smallest form factor in the market, aiming to unlock the potential of eyes as the ultimate interface with the digital world.

Among the multitude of technologies available to advance AR/VR experiences, eye tracking not only helps solve human interface problems in AR/VR, but also improve the overall visual quality. AURORA is a hardware/software eye-tracking solution enabling gaze control capabilities in all AR/VR devices and smart-glasses. It is designed to solve existing challenges such as power consumption and affordability when integrating eye tracking into AR/VR devices. Ganzin has partnered with EPSON and Jorjin in the AR ecosystem, which is announced at the EPSON AR Ecosystem Forum.

“At Ganzin, we are bringing eye tracking to the masses as a natural interface for the world,” says Shao-Yi Chien, Founder and CEO of Ganzin Technology.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Simple design

• Compact form

• Broad application scenarios

About Ganzin Technology

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Ganzin Technology is an advanced leader in developing innovative natural interfaces and is looking to transform the way people use AR/VR/smartglasses to interact with the digital world. For more information, please visit https://ganzin.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/ganzin-technology-inc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ganzin-Technology-%E8%A6%8B%E8%87%BB%E7%A7%91%E6%8A%80-2014459702178335

Twitter: @Ganzin_tech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ganzin

###

Media contact: Shao-Yi Chien

Email: sychien@ganzin.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-86676689