SR 307,Scranton, Lackawanna County is Closed in Both Directions

Dunmore –SR 307, Scranton, Lackawanna County is closed from the intersection of Pen-Y-Bryn DR. Scranton to the intersection of Conroy Ave, Scranton due to a pole and down wires. Traffic is using local loads as an alternative routes.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4