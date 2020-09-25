Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,064 in the last 365 days.

SR 307,Scranton, Lackawanna County is Closed in Both Directions

Dunmore –SR 307, Scranton, Lackawanna County is closed from the intersection of Pen-Y-Bryn DR. Scranton to the intersection of Conroy Ave, Scranton due to a pole and down wires.  Traffic is using local loads as an alternative routes.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

You just read:

SR 307,Scranton, Lackawanna County is Closed in Both Directions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.