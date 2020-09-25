Dunmore –SR 307, Scranton, Lackawanna County is closed from the intersection of Pen-Y-Bryn DR. Scranton to the intersection of Conroy Ave, Scranton due to a pole and down wires. Traffic is using local loads as an alternative routes.
Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.
Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502
Source: PennDOT District 4
You just read:
SR 307,Scranton, Lackawanna County is Closed in Both Directions
