Soteria One Point Zero, an Innovative Software Solution Transforming OSA Diagnosis and Treatment

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soteria Biotech is a software developer and a forerunner in sleep technology. It is an innovative health care, artificial intelligence and biotechnology company that offers invaluable solutions to help both health care providers and patients save time and money on the diagnosis and treatment process of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The company will be showcasing its first product, “Soteria One Point Zero”, at various upcoming biotech and healthcare related events in 2020.

Soteria One Point Zero is a software medical device designed to display and analyze head and neck medical images for the airway flow characteristics including flow velocity and pressure. These results assist clinicians to evaluate if the airway is obstructed and at which location. By using this innovative method, it is possible to diagnose OSA and provide information on whether a patient is suitable for oral appliance treatment. The software solution aims towards a faster and easier method for OSA diagnosis and treatment process.

Soteria Biotech is dedicated to providing the public with a professional medical diagnostic and treatment tool, and sees a vast opportunity in the sleep medicine sector. It has won the 2017 Innovative IT Product Golden Award in Taiwan and the 2017 Asian Pacific Information and Communication Technology Alliance Award in the category of health and wellbeing. Currently, the company has obtained patents for methods of adjusting oral appliances in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United States and Singapore.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Fast and effective

• Convenient

• Suitable for adult and pediatric OSA patients

• Comply with regulatory requirements (CE Mark and TFDA)

About Soteria Biotech

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Soteria Biotech is a Taiwan GMP and ISO 13485:2016 certified company and an advanced leader in developing innovative medical software solutions. Experienced in medical image analysis, 3D reconstruction, computational fluid dynamics, cloud computing, big data analytics and AI, it is looking to transform the way OSA is being diagnosed and treated. For more information, please visit http://www.soteriabio.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/soteria-biotech-tai-yang-ke-ji-guo-ji-gu-fen-you-xian-gong-si

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soteria-biotech/

Media contact: Honda Hsiao

Email: honda@soteriabio.com