Chin Hsing’s professional adapter sleeves is a key component to US automobile manufacturers’ success

Chin Hsing will be showcasing its SNW and SNP series of products at the upcoming Hannover Messe 2021 event.

CHIAYI COUNTY, TAIWAN, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chin Hsing Precision Industry Co., Ltd, leads the way as an established adapter sleeves manufacturer with more than 30 years of experience. Having collaborated with two famous American car manufacturers, Chin Hsing, its extensive experience working with top US car manufacturers enables the company to provide sustainable, high-quality, essential car parts and innovative solutions including adapter sleeves, lock nuts, and lock washers. Chin Hsing will be showcasing its SNW and SNP series of products at the upcoming Hannover Messe 2021 event.

Adapter sleeves are the most commonly used components for locating bearings on both plain and stepped shafts that require great durability.Therefore Chin Hsing only uses ss400 material in order to sustain the high quality. Further, with its outstanding innovation and constantly improving R&D abilities, it is able to outmaneuver other competitors in regard to the flexibility of the adapter sleeve locating positions. Certified with ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015, and ROSH, Chin Hsing is committed to optimizing the four essential pillars of business: quality, trust, profession, and innovation, as long as all customers are satisfied.

About Chin Hsing Precision Industry Co.,Ltd

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Chiayi County, Chin Hsing Precision Industry Co.,Ltd is an experienced market leader in mechanical components including adapter sleeves, lock nuts, lock washers and more. Apart from its own "CS" brand, it also provides OEM/ODM service to customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.chinhsing.com/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/jin-xing-jing-gong-gu-fen-you-xian-gong-si

Media contact: Mr. Hsie

Email: info@chinhsing.com

Phone: +886-5-2216899