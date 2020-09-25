Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Make plans to bid.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their fall heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Friday, October 9 at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This fall’s auction includes consignments from City of Amarillo, City of Pampa, XCEL Energy, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and Others,” said Assiter. “The Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Make plans to bid.”
The October 7 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, fire trucks and much more,” said Daniel Pruitt, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.
Note-worthy consignments include:
- 1999 Terex PT160 60 Ton Rough Terrain Crane
- (2) 2014 JCB 506C Telehandlers
- Caterpillar 140G Motor Grader
- Case 580C Construction King Backhoe
- Altec DB35 Backyard Digger Derrick on Tracks
- 2013 Caterpillar CT660S Day Cab Truck Tractor
- 2009 Peterbilt 335 Service Bucket Truck
- (7) 2005 International 4300 Box Trucks
- 2005 HUMMER H2 SUV Limousine
- CAT 140M2 Motor Grader
- CAT 120M Motor Grader
- 2001 KME ARFF Snozzle/Piercing Boom Fire Truck
- 1990 E-One ARFF Fire Truck
And Much More.
“The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas,” said Pruitt.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For more information about consigning to this auction or the auction in general, call Daniel Pruitt (615.767.6375) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.
Daniel Pruitt
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 615-767-6375
email us here