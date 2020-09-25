Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.24.20

Published: Sep 24, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 896 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Registered Dispensing Opticians: Dispensing Opticians Fund: Optometry Fund: mobile optometric offices.

AB 1082 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Gambling: Gambling Control Act.

AB 1710 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Pharmacy practice: vaccines.

AB 2013 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Property taxation: new construction: damaged or destroyed property.

AB 2149 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Food delivery platforms.

AB 2172 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – State highways: Route 133: relinquishment.

AB 2199 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Healing arts: clinical laboratories.

AB 2210 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Contractors: violations: disciplinary actions.

AB 3374 by the Committee on Higher Education – Postsecondary education.

SB 653 by Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) – Dental hygienists: registered dental hygienist in alternative practice: scope of practice.

SB 878 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Department of Consumer Affairs: license: application: processing timeframes.

SB 928 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

SB 929 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

SB 930 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Validations.

SB 1307 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Street lighting systems: City of Rosemead.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 545 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Cannabis: Bureau of Cannabis Control. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1066 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Unemployment compensation: benefits payable: collection. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3053 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Labor Commissioner: unpaid wage claim process. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

###