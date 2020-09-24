HHS Takes Action as Part of President Trump’s Healthcare Plan

On Thursday, President Trump unveiled his America First healthcare plan, signing an executive order to deliver Americans better care, lower costs, and more choice, continuing the work that HHS has been doing under his leadership.

“The President’s plan delivers better care, more choice, and lower costs for all Americans,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Because of the President’s leadership, Americans will enjoy lower drug costs, lower insurance premiums, real access to prices of healthcare services and to their medical records, new protections from surprise bills, and the ability to work with their doctor to determine what treatments make sense for them.”

As part of the President’s plan, on Thursday, HHS:

Issued a final rule and guidance from the Food and Drug Administration to open the first-ever pathway for states to use to safely import prescription drugs to lower patients drug costs.

Solicited private-sector proposals, as called for in the President’s July executive order, on allowing Americans to get lower-cost FDA-approved drugs and insulins from American pharmacies via importation and reimportation.

Released the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D Premium landscape, showing that average 2021 premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are expected to decline 34.2 percent from 2017 while plan choice, benefits, and enrollment continue to increase, and that Part D premiums will be down 12 percent from 2017, with over 1,600 drug plans offering insulin at no more than $35 per month.

Issued a notice of proposed rulemaking from the Health Resources and Services Administration to pass on steep discounts at community health centers on insulin and epinephrine to Americans who are uninsured or have high cost-sharing, including the nearly 3 million health center patients with diabetes.

For more information about the Requests for Proposal Regarding Waivers for Individual Prescription Drug Importation Programs, visit here.

For more information about the Request for Proposals Regarding Insulin Reimportation Programs, visit here.