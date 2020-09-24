Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Strengthening California’s Climate Leadership 

Published: Sep 24, 2020

AB 793 establishes world’s strongest recycled content standards

Additional bills protect the environment, public health

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today took action on legislation that further advances California’s climate leadership and transition away from fossil fuels.

Notably, Governor Newsom signed AB 793 by Assemblymembers Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), which will make California the first state in the nation to establish minimum recycled content requirements for plastic beverage containers, and make California’s standards the strongest in the world. The bill will help develop domestic markets for recycled materials and take a critical step toward a circular economy. It will also reduce dependence on virgin plastics, which rely on oil, helping us accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels.

“California has long led the way on bold solutions in the climate space, and the steps we take today bring us closer to our ambitious goals,” said Governor Newsom. “I thank the Legislature for taking these important steps to protect the planet and public health.”

In addition to AB 793, Governor Newsom also signed:

AB 639 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – California Workforce Development Board: port automation and climate change.

AB 2663 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Use fuel tax: dimethyl ether: fuel blend.

AB 2800 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Climate change: state infrastructure planning: Climate-Safe Infrastructure Working Group.

AB 3214 by Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) – Oil and gas: oil spills: fines and penalties.

SB 895 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Energy: zero-emission fuel, infrastructure, and transportation technologies.

SB 1320 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Calabasas) – Climate change: California Climate Change Assessment.

Today’s actions follow the Governor’s historic announcement on Wednesday to achieve 100 percent zero-emission passenger car and truck sales by 2035. His executive order set a target to increase the presence of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by ensuring ZEVs comprise 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks and transitioning all medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the state to zero emissions.

