Statewide Canvas Consortium Sign-up | Nebraska Department of Education

The sign-up for the next round of ESU, district or school Canvas implementation is currently open. The final date to sign-up to participate in the fall implementation for a January roll-out is Friday, September 25th. The next enrollment period will not occur until March of 2021 with the intended roll-out for the Fall of 2021 school year. The link to enroll can be found on the Canvas Consortium website along with other details and information. LINK

