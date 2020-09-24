The sign-up for the next round of ESU, district or school Canvas implementation is currently open. The final date to sign-up to participate in the fall implementation for a January roll-out is Friday, September 25th. The next enrollment period will not occur until March of 2021 with the intended roll-out for the Fall of 2021 school year. The link to enroll can be found on the Canvas Consortium website along with other details and information. LINK
You just read:
Statewide Canvas Consortium Sign-up | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.