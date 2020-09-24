FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-160)

OPD arrests missing inmate

September 22, 2020 (Omaha, Neb.) – Officers with the Omaha Police Department arrested an inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after attending religious services in the community.

Thomas Craven #89093 was taken into custody at 18th and Carter shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21. He faces a new charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Craven started serving his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on February 13, 2019. He is serving six to seven years on charges out of Douglas County that include terroristic threats, second degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is September 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

