UNYA-GHANA AND NEKOTECH LAUNCH CAMPAIGN TO END DEADLY WORK IN THE MIDDLE EAST FOR AFRICAN MIGRANT WOMEN DOMESTIC WORKERS
UNYA-GHANA AND NEKOTECH LAUNCH #ENDDEADLYWORK CAMPAIGN TO PROTECT MIGRANT WOMEN DOMESTIC WORKERS FROM VIOLENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST
UNYA-GHANA Chairperson and International Best Selling Authour of the book: 'Deadly Work or Decent Work?'
H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo - President of Ghana, AU Gender Champion, UN He4She and ECOWAS CHAIR- Ghana Shows Concern for Domestic Workers in New Labour Regulations 2020, Legislative Instrument, LI 2408
AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS URGED TO PROTECT AFRICAN MIGRANT DOMESTIC WORKERS BY SHUNNING KAFALA BILATERAL LABOUR AGREEMENTS AND RATIFYING UN ILO C189 AND C190
September 25, 2020
For more info contact:
Mr. Dainton Haase
Deputy Executive Director
Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy
Info@nekotechcenter.org
The United Nations Youth Association of Ghana (UNYA-GH) in partnership with the US based Diasporan #ENDDEADLYWORK Coalition (DEC), launched the "#Enddeadlywork in the Middle East" Campaign on September 21, 2020 in marking the UN75 Peace Day 2020.
The UNYA-GH/DEC Campaign was launched to mitigate the many highly disturbing reports from African migrant domestic workers employed in the globally criticized Middle-Eastern slave-like employment system, Kafala.
"The plight of these workers has been exacerbated by Covid19, and for those in Lebanon, the explosions have deepened their crisis such that many women are stranded, sick, suffering and in some cases, even suicidal," said H.E. Rev. Dr. A.K. Ocansey, UNYA-GH Chairperson and Founder of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy. "We pray that the private and public sectors of all African countries will arise and urgently help stop the suffering of these women, to give them peace of mind," she concluded.
The United Nations first established the UN Peace Day in 1981 by the UN General Assembly (A/RES/36/67) to strengthen and promote universal peace among all nations and peoples worldwide. In 2001, the General Assembly (A/RES/55/282) was unanimously voted for the UN Peace Day to be honoured annually by all nations on September 21 as a day of non-violence and ceasefire, with awareness and educational events on peace.
In line with the UN75 Peace Day theme of "Shaping Peace Together", the UNYA-GH and DEC launched the Campaign which calls on all African leaders to urgently rescue stranded African migrant women domestic workers in the Middle-East. The campaign makes a clarion call to action towards these additional three requests to all African leaders:
1. Ratifying and implementing UN ILO Conventions 189 and 190.
2. Abolishing signing Kafala Bilateral Labour Agreements, to protect migrant domestic workers from violence and sexual harrassment in their workplaces overseas.
3. Establishing a multilateral Africa-Middle-East Domestic Workers Migration Process Platform for Decent Work Dialogues.
While countries like Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia have rescued some of their women, many more women are still stranded and suffering in the kafala system in Lebanon and other Middle Eastern countries that still practise the slave-like kafala.
‘Today, as we at UNYA-Gh recognise Dr. Nkrumah and his immense contributions towards Peace and African Unity, and on this UN75 Peace Day 2020, we launch this campaign to support our African leaders and to join hands with them to shape peace together in the world of work for all migrant African women domestic workers, " said H.E. Lillian Sally Addo, Country Head of UNYA-GH.
Through the UNYA 275 MPs and Shadow Ministers - backed by UNYA Peace Ambassadors, Goodwill Ambassadors - including Ghanaian Football star, Mr. Asamoah Djan and UNYA Women - the UNYA-GH is uniquely positioned with DEC to lead this campaign not only in Ghana, but to share lessons learned with other youth on the Continent of Africa.
"We want slavery to end for good in the world of work for our youth under our watch", said Rt. Hon. Robert Owusu, UNYA-GH Speaker of the House.
"God in His Sovereign wisdom has positioned the UNYA-GH and DEC, to take on this divine assignment of joining hands with our African Governments at such a time as this, to wipe away the tears of many African migrant women," said UNYA-GH Chaplain, Evangelist Patrick Sarfo. "This is a task we are fully committed to," he said.
UNYA GHANA is a youth led non profit organization that models the UN Agenda. UNAs and UNYAs in their various countries must work with government especially, Foreign Affairs Ministries. In 2011, UNYA GHANA was registered and launched at Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Center. In 2012, it was officially adopted as the Youth Wing of UNA GHANA. UNYA-GH currently has over 5000 members and has a very strong presence in all sixteen regions of Ghana. The organization has established several initiatives that model the UN agenda on peace and security, SDGs and most importantly, the promotion of UN security council resolution 2250, which calls for youth participation in national decision making processes.
Diasporan #ENDDEADLYWORK Coalition is a US based global grassroots campaign, an initiative of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy with over 10,000 members of renowned world peace advocates, including former Presidents, universities, mega churches, world renowned institutions and Labour migration stakeholders across all racial and faith based lines, fighting together to ensure Kafala and all forms of forced labour are ended for Africans, especially migrant African women domestic workers.
For more information contact: Ms Rose Oman +1718-770-7916 or email info@nekotechcenter.org
Ms. Rose Oman
Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy
+1 718-770-7916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
#ENDDEADLYWORK #BringBackoursisters