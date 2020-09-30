Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Strategic Reopening for Drug Rehab, Alcohol Treatment, and Trauma / PTSD
British Columbia, Canada
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic is a best-in-class addiction, trauma, and PTSD treatment program for women in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada.
We're excited to reopen in a strategic and safe way to offer treatment options for women in British Columbia and throughout Canada.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women's Clinic, a leading addiction, trauma, and treatment program located in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce its strategic reopening as of August 2020. The strategic reopening helps women who may be seeking drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and/or trauma / PTSD treatment options.
“We're excited to reopen in a strategic and safe way to offer treatment options for women in British Columbia and throughout Canada,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Loved ones and women who may suffer from drugs, alcohol, or other forms of addiction are encouraged to visit the website and then reach out for a private, confidential consultation as we have reopened.”
Interested persons can visit the website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/. The menu icon at the top right opens up to key information on how the Clinic works and the services offered. Those who want to learn more about drug and alcohol treatment, for example, can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That newly updated page explains that in the Clinic's drug and alcohol treatment programs, clients receive daily group therapy and a minimum of one 1-1 counselling appointment per week. The Clinic uses best-in-class and evidence based methodologies to assist clients, thus offering an array of individualized treatment options based on the needs identified by the client and recommendations of the clinical staff.
A second example that may be of interest to clients is the page on Occupational Trauma or PTSD treatment services at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/occupational-trauma-ptsd/. That page explains that therapies in the trauma program are designed to help clients build self regulation skills to deal with dissociation, anxiety, depression, anger, and other symptoms of trauma. These therapies are also designed to help clients make sense of suffering and pain so they can go forward in pursuit of a meaningful life. In each case as the Clinic reopens, interested persons and loved ones are urged to not only visit the website but also reach out for a confidential, no obligation quote.
ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for women. The Clinic has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. The Clinic uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'. The Clinic is a sister program to the Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/) which offers similar services for men in Canada.
