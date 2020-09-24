Westbound I-90 ramp (Exit 267) and ramp to eastbound I-90 at Nodine closed, detoured starting Sept. 28 (Sept. 24, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – Motorists near Nodine will encounter temporary closures and detours of the westbound Interstate 90 ramp (Exit 267) and the ramp from Winona County Road 12 to eastbound Interstate 90 starting Sept. 28 as crews do electrical work and regrade the ramps for the new bridge over the interstate, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The eastbound I-90 exit ramp (Exit 267) will open by Sept. 28. It has been closed since Aug. 24 while crews replaced culverts and regraded the ramp.

Westbound I-90 motorists who want to use Exit 267 to Winona County Road 12 should continue westbound on I-90 to Exit 257 and follow detour signs to go on eastbound I-90 and use Exit 267 to Winona County Road 12.

Motorists on Winona County Road 12 who want to use the ramp to eastbound I-90 should instead use the ramp to westbound I-90 then take Exit 257 and follow detour signs to go on eastbound I-90. The ramp detours are expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews are replacing the Winona County Road 12 Bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge is being built adjacent to the current bridge, so it will remain open through much of the construction work. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp is being extended, and a right-turn lane to eastbound the I-90 entrance ramp is being built. Work is expected to be complete in November. Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive is being replaced. Expect reduced speeds in the work zone.

Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. Monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.

Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other new in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

