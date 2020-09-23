State Supreme Court rejects students’ bid to practice law without passing exam

As the State Bar prepares for California’s first-ever online bar exam next month, the state Supreme Court rejected one alternative Wednesday, a request by a group of law school graduates to practice law without passing the exam.
