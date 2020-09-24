Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,037 in the last 365 days.

End-of-Month Update for I-99 Work in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an end-of-month update on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township, Centre County.

Work on this project is done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

As early as tomorrow, September 25, between the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte to the Pleasant Gap exit on southbound I-99, drivers can expect the following:

• Long-term traffic control will be removed on Friday, September 25. Remaining work for the 2020 construction season will be done using daylight lane closures. That work includes shoulder milling, placement of rumble strips, and placement of delineators. • Milled shoulder rumble strips will be installed on Tuesday, September 29. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while work is being performed using daylight lane closures. • Work will occur during daylight hours. • No work is anticipated for the northbound lanes.

Overall project work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.6 million job that will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

You just read:

End-of-Month Update for I-99 Work in Centre County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.