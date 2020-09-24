Barney Road in Conneaut Township, Erie County to be Closed for Pipe Replacement

​Barney Road (Route 3003) in Conneaut Township, Erie County near the Crawford County line remains closed to through traffic next week for a pipe replacement project.

The roadway is expected to remain closed from the intersection with Carter Road to the intersection with Wickwire Road until October 2, 2020, weather permitting.

A detour be posted using Carter Road, Knapp Road (Route 3011) and Wickwire Road.

Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Erie County facility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

