On California Climate Action Day, Governor Newsom Launches Nation’s First Statewide Climate Corps 

California Volunteers-led initiative will mobilize Californians seeking to be part of solutions to address climate change

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the launch of California Climate Action Corps, the country’s first statewide corps of its kind with the mission of empowering Californians to take meaningful action to protect their homes, health and communities against the harshest impacts of climate change.

As part of California’s comprehensive climate strategy, this California Volunteers-led initiative will engage people through a variety of levels and activities, from those who have an hour to commit at home, to those who can commit a year of service, and everything in between. Californians are encouraged to learn about the many ways each of us can be a part of the solution, and sign up to join California Climate Action Corps, at ClimateActionCorps.ca.gov.

“From fires and smoke to record high temperatures, nearly every Californian has been impacted in some way these last several weeks by climate change. Even with the bold climate policies our state has enacted, we must – and can – do more at every level,” said Governor Newsom. “No state has mobilized and organized citizen climate action at scale. California’s Climate Action Corps not only aims to do that but to serve as inspiration for similar action across the country and globe.”

“We are excited to build the first statewide California Climate Action Corps, and we look forward to building it with the help of passionate Californians, businesses, nonprofit organizations, universities and communities across the state,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “Together, we can inspire climate action everywhere.”

This week, California Climate Action Corps will begin accepting applications for the Climate Action Corps Fellows program. Through 2021, more than 250 AmeriCorps fellows will deploy to support local climate action projects in front-line and low-income communities across the state. Fellows will be placed with state and local government agencies, nonprofit organizations and universities and colleges where they will focus on developing and implementing climate action projects with a strong emphasis on volunteerism and community engagement. Fellows will receive a living stipend and, after completing a term of service, will be eligible for a scholarship to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

In partnership with VolunteerMatch, California Volunteers is also establishing a statewide online volunteer hub of climate-focused volunteer opportunities. Environmental and climate-focused organizations will be able to post service opportunities to be activated by local volunteers, allowing every Californian to find a way to make a difference in their own community. California Climate Action Corps will also run an education and social media campaign to highlight actions individuals can take to fight climate change and protect their homes and communities from wildfire.

Today’s announcement follows the Governor’s historic action yesterday directing the state to require that, by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles – joining 15 countries that have already committed to phase out gasoline-powered cars and using our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone. The Governor is today hosting a series of virtual discussions with world, state, tribal and local leaders, business executives and other experts covering a wide array of climate issues and highlighting the state’s bold agenda of action.

