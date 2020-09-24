Prime Laglio, Lake Como, Italy Water-Access Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Lake Como Properties

Villa Lucia on the Shore of Lake Como Four stories of lakeside luxury Balconies and an expansive terrace boasting stunning views Set in the heart of Italy’s Lake Como region Swim and dine in the open air

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With expansive views of famous Lake Como, Villa Lucia will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Beverley Rosen of Lake Como Properties. Previously listed for €1.5 million, the property will sell with No Reserve between October 27–29th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are extremely pleased to be bringing this property to auction with Concierge Auctions. Their process allows sellers control over the sale of their property, from selecting the date of sale, to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency throughout the exposure cycle,” commented Rosen. “By combining our firm’s reach with Concierge Auctions’ global database, we look forward to identifying the buyer for this property.”

Nearly 2,152 square feet (200 square meters) and four levels of expansive views characterize this tranquil and modern villa. Three gracious upper floor bedrooms provide picturesque scenes across Lake Como and the mountains beyond. Throughout the property, casement windows and doors open up entirely to the Alpine air. A living space with a sleek chef’s kitchen, fireplace, and great room span the entire first floor, making it an ideal entertaining space.

Meanwhile, festivities can flow from the interior onto the spectacular terrace with an expansive veranda surrounded by a handsome stone balustrade. A short walk across the street also leads to seamless lake-access for a scenic paddleboard or sail. Additional features include French doors; a fireplace; tile floors; soaring ceilings and an open floor plan; an abundance of windows and natural light; sleek flat-front cabinetry; a natural stone waterfall edge island; swimming pool and spa; multiple balconies overlooking the lake; and an attached garage—all just 20 minutes from Como City and approximately one hour from Milan Lugano and Milan Malpensa Airports.

Famous for the natural beauty of its setting, the Laglio commune sits on the southwestern shore of affluent Lake Como, where crystal clear waters and Alpine peaks dot uninterrupted for miles. Cobblestone villages and picturesque waterside promenades wind throughout the beautiful architecture of the city. Bellagio, Cernobbio, and Tremezzina are among an abundance of villages to discover on foot or by boat. Take the funicular up to Branate to hike or grab a seat at one of the cliffside restaurants. Explore Villa Olmo’s lakeside gardens or the natural wonder of Campo dei Fiori National Park. From canyoning to rock climbing or skiing, the Alpine landscape delivers true adventures for any outdoor enthusiast. When cold weather calls, travel a short 20-minutes for snowbound fun or a longer 3-hour ride to Switzerland for no less than nine ski resorts to choose from.

Villa Lucia is available for viewings daily by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual viewings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Villa Lucia | Laglio, Lake Como, Italy