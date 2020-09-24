Public comment period announced for Section 401 Water Quality Certification regional permits

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for public comment on the certification of new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Regional Permits 40 and 41.

In accordance with state and federal statutes and regulations, applicants seeking authorization under Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act from the Corps must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification (401 WQC) for authorization to discharge to waters of the United States.

Regional permit 40 (RP 40) authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for bank stabilization activities. Regional permit 41 (RP 41) authorizes the placement of fill materials into waters of the United States for commercial and institutional developments. The Corps’ RP 40, RP 41 and DNR’s 401 Water Quality Certifications can be viewed at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Wetlands- Permitting.

Written comments regarding the certifications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Please send written comments via email to Christine Schwake at Christine.Schwake@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Christine Schwake, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

The proposed 401 WQCs and final Regional Permits can be viewed at iowadnr.gov/Environmental- Protection/Water-Quality/ Wetlands-Permitting.

Questions regarding the rulemaking can be directed to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or christine.schwake@dnr.iowa.gov .