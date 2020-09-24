Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,991 in the last 365 days.

inWhatLanguage Voted Best Language Service Provider by Best of State

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization and translation technology provider, received the prestigious 2020 Best of State Award for Language Services.

The Best of State Awards recognize outstanding businesses in Utah that excel in their endeavors, use innovative approaches or methods, and contribute to a better quality of life in Utah.

“By recognizing excellence in our community and sharing examples of success and triumph in so many worthy endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach a little higher, to try a little harder, and to work a little smarter for our dreams and goals,” according to the Best of State Awards website.

inWhatLanguage has won Best of State three consecutive years in its category, including 2018, 2019, and 2020. inWhatLanguage was awarded this recognition for its commitment to helping its enterprise clients succeed in the global marketplace through global language management experience (LMX) solutions and technology.

About inWhatLanguage

inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.

inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.

With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.

Seth Craven
inWhatLanguage
+1 8016183450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

inWhatLanguage Voted Best Language Service Provider by Best of State

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.