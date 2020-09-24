inWhatLanguage Voted Best Language Service Provider by Best of State
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization and translation technology provider, received the prestigious 2020 Best of State Award for Language Services.
The Best of State Awards recognize outstanding businesses in Utah that excel in their endeavors, use innovative approaches or methods, and contribute to a better quality of life in Utah.
“By recognizing excellence in our community and sharing examples of success and triumph in so many worthy endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach a little higher, to try a little harder, and to work a little smarter for our dreams and goals,” according to the Best of State Awards website.
inWhatLanguage has won Best of State three consecutive years in its category, including 2018, 2019, and 2020. inWhatLanguage was awarded this recognition for its commitment to helping its enterprise clients succeed in the global marketplace through global language management experience (LMX) solutions and technology.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
