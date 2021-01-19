inWhatLanguage Celebrates and Reflects on 10 Years of Business
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization and translation technology provider, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month. This milestone serves as a reminder to reflect on the past, present, and future of the company.
inWhatLanguage’s story began with the simple desire to help people build strong relationships, regardless of language or cultural differences. The translation industry was becoming stagnant and lacked the creativity and innovation needed to promote positive growth and connections.
The idea of inWhatLanguage was born to unify people and communities through innovative translation solutions. inWhatLanguage’s founder and CEO, Cody Broderick, brought together a small team of talented individuals who each shared this desire, and they began to make a difference.
Presently, inWhatLanguage continues to help make a strong positive impact in the world via its social impact model. The company’s four pillars of impact focus on assisting English language learners, disaster-affected communities, linguist network support, and international trade and diplomacy.
Additionally, inWhatLanguage is able to unify people and communities through its innovative LMX platform and solutions. LMX combines the world’s best technology for localization with automated and integrated workflows to drive action at every level of an organization. inWhatLanguage operates with its growing team of exceptional people located in over 65 countries.
The future of inWhatLanguage holds a lot of opportunities. Its team works hard every day to perform, innovate, improve, and most importantly, do a great job at taking care of customers. By leaning on its values and keeping its vision at the forefront, inWhatLanguage is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing to grow to make an even larger impact in the world. If you need any help with language and translation solutions, inWhatLanguage would love to help. Email sales today - sales@inwhatlanguage.com
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so that they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people worldwide.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
