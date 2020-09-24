September 24, 2020

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Announces Local School Systems May Officially Start High School Fall Sports Beginning October 7, 2020

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. today announced the ability for each local school system (LSS) to officially start the interscholastic athletic fall season in Maryland secondary schools beginning Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The decision of the State Superintendent was reached after recent discussions with the State Board of Education, the 24 local school system Superintendents, the Executive Director of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), parents, and other stakeholders. Additional considerations included current health metrics and guidance provided by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) as Maryland continues to operate in the early portion of Stage Three of its Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Local school systems, at their discretion, may opt into commencing a fall competition season or playing all three sport seasons within the Two-Semester Plan option announced by the MPSSAA on September 11, 2020. By electing to begin fall sports now, LSSs have the ability to start competitions on October 27, 2020, and play into the second week of December. The decision also affords greater opportunities for winter and spring sport competition during the 2020-2021 academic year. Complete information about both options may be found at www.mpssaa.org.

The MPSSAA, on July 7, 2020, released a Roadmap for the Return of Interscholastic Athletics to guide LSSs in the immediate preparation for the anticipated return of interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities. All LSSs are encouraged, as soon as possible, to begin conditioning sessions in preparation for the first official fall practice sessions.

For more information on safely reopening Maryland schools, visit http://governor.maryland.gov/recovery-schools.

Get the latest reliable information on the coronavirus outbreak from the Maryland Department of Health at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/

Local School System Options

Date October 7 Option 2nd Semester Plan Option Fall Sports Cross Country Field Hockey Football Golf Soccer Volleyball First Available Practice Date: October 7, 2020 First Available Competition Date: October 27, 2020 (Golf October 7, 2020) Last Play Date: December 12, 2020 Available Competition Weeks: 7 Weeks Culminating Event/Tournament: December 14 – 19, 2020 First Available Practice Date: March 15, 2021 First Available Competition Date: April 5, 2021 Last Play Date: May 8, 2021 Available Competition Weeks: 5 Weeks Winter Sports Basketball Swimming and Diving Indoor Track Wrestling First Available Practice Date: December 14, 2020 First Available Competition Date: January 4, 2021 Last Play Date: February 27, 2021 Available Competition Weeks: 8 Weeks Culminating Event/Tournament: March 1 – 13, 2021 First Available Practice Date: February 1, 2021 First Available Competition Date: February 22, 2021 Last Play Date: March 21, 2021 Available Competition Weeks: 5 Weeks Spring Sports Baseball Softball Lacrosse Tennis Track and Field First Available Practice Date: March 15, 2021 First Available Competition Date: April 5, 2021 Last Play Date: June 5, 2021 Available Competition Weeks: 9 Weeks Culminating Event/Tournament: June 7-19, 2021 First Available Practice Date: April 26, 2021 First Available Competition Date: May 16, 2021 Last Play Date: June 19, 2021 Available Competition Weeks: 5 Weeks

