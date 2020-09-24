Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Announces Local School Systems May Officially Start High School Fall Sports Beginning October 7, 2020

For Immediate Release: September 24, 2020 Contact: R. Andrew Warner Robert.Warner1@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. today announced the ability for each local school system (LSS) to officially start the interscholastic athletic fall season in Maryland secondary schools beginning Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The decision of the State Superintendent was reached after recent discussions with the State Board of Education, the 24 local school system Superintendents, the Executive Director of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), parents, and other stakeholders. Additional considerations included current health metrics and guidance provided by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) as Maryland continues to operate in the early portion of Stage Three of its Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Local school systems, at their discretion, may opt into commencing a fall competition season or playing all three sport seasons within the Two-Semester Plan option announced by the MPSSAA on September 11, 2020.  By electing to begin fall sports now, LSSs have the ability to start competitions on October 27, 2020, and play into the second week of December.  The decision also affords greater opportunities for winter and spring sport competition during the 2020-2021 academic year.  Complete information about both options may be found at www.mpssaa.org.

The MPSSAA, on July 7, 2020, released a Roadmap for the Return of Interscholastic Athletics to guide LSSs in the immediate preparation for the anticipated return of interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities.  All LSSs are encouraged, as soon as possible, to begin conditioning sessions in preparation for the first official fall practice sessions.

For more information on safely reopening Maryland schools, visit http://governor.maryland.gov/recovery-schools.

Get the latest reliable information on the coronavirus outbreak from the Maryland Department of Health at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/

Local School System Options

Date

October 7 Option 2nd Semester Plan Option
Fall Sports

Cross Country

Field Hockey

Football

Golf

Soccer

Volleyball

 

 First Available Practice Date:

October 7, 2020

First Available Competition Date:

October 27, 2020

(Golf October 7, 2020)

Last Play Date:

December 12, 2020

Available Competition Weeks:

7 Weeks

Culminating Event/Tournament:

December 14 – 19, 2020

 First Available Practice Date:

March 15, 2021

First Available Competition Date:

April 5, 2021

Last Play Date:

May 8, 2021

Available Competition Weeks:

5 Weeks
 

Winter Sports

Basketball

Swimming and Diving

Indoor Track

Wrestling

 

  

First Available Practice Date:

December 14, 2020

First Available Competition Date:

January 4, 2021

Last Play Date:

February 27, 2021

Available Competition Weeks:

8 Weeks

Culminating Event/Tournament:

March 1 – 13, 2021

  

First Available Practice Date:

February 1, 2021

First Available Competition Date:

February 22, 2021

Last Play Date:

March 21, 2021

Available Competition Weeks:

5 Weeks
 

Spring Sports

Baseball

Softball

Lacrosse

Tennis

Track and Field

 

 

  

First Available Practice Date:

March 15, 2021

First Available Competition Date:

April 5, 2021

Last Play Date:

June 5, 2021

Available Competition Weeks:

9 Weeks

Culminating Event/Tournament:

June 7-19, 2021

  

First Available Practice Date:

April 26, 2021

First Available Competition Date:

May 16, 2021

Last Play Date:

June 19, 2021

Available Competition Weeks:

5 Weeks

# # #

Fall Athletics Update September 24 2020

