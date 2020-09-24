Lane Restrictions On I-80 EB/WB in Columbia and Union Counties Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound this week Columbia and Union Counties.

On Tuesday, September 29 through Thursday, October 1, between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in the following locations:

Union County: Eastbound and Westbound lanes between mile marker 194 (near the Rest Areas) and 207 (just west of the Route 15 interchange).

Columbia County: Westbound lanes only between mile markers 241 (Exit 241-Lime Ridge / Berwick) and 247.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

