Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 15 NB/SB in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Liberty Township, Tioga County.

On Tuesday, September 29 through Thursday, October 1, the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in both the northbound and southbound lanes from the Lycoming/Tioga County line to the Sebring interchange. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect the alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

