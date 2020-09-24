Free, Self-administered Nasal Swab Testing Available in Columbia; Latest COVID-19 Update (September 24)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 24, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Free, self-administered COVID-19 testing continues to be available at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia as part of surge testing provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The testing offered is simple and pain-free and DHEC is working to begin incorporating this type of self-administered test at its testing locations.

Watch U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams demonstrate the pain-free Nares nasal swab test during his visit to South Carolina last week.

The HHS Nares testing benefits are:

No cost

Pain-free

Short wait times

No ID requirement

Quick turnaround on test results

Open to anyone, regardless of residency

For more information about this HHS surge testing opportunity, visit doineedacovid19test.com.

“Testing remains a critical component in the fight against COVID-19, and DHEC is asking South Carolinians to do your part to get tested,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim Public Health Director. “By getting tested, you are helping us stay vigilant and take the needed actions to stop the spread of this virus.”

DHEC continues to recommend that anyone who is regularly out in the community to get tested at least once a month. Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

There are an additional 617 testing opportunities currently available across the state, including 385 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Latest COVID-19 Update (September 24, 2020)

DHEC announced 664 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 139,021, probable cases to 3,686, confirmed deaths to 3,097, and 182 probable deaths.