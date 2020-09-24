WHMA approved for Pilot Hill

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a commitment to manage 3,076 acres and create a new Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) within the Pilot Hill land project east of Laramie. Pilot Hill is a community-driven effort that worked collaboratively with the Office of State Lands and Investments and Albany County to acquire 7,086 acres of land for recreation, habitat conservation and aquifer protection. The new Game and Fish lease will create an additional WHMA in Albany County that provides critical habitat for elk, mule deer, pronghorn and numerous nongame species of greatest conservation need.

Pilot Hill is made up of two areas and connects over 65,000 acres of national forest and state lands. One area is a recreation corridor consisting of approximately 4,010 acres with miles of planned recreational trails; the second is the crucial wildlife habitat portion with limited trail development. Beginning in fall 2021, the new Game and Fish Pilot Hill WHMA will allow for hunting opportunities, including pronghorn and elk. Hiking, wildlife viewing and other recreational activities will open later this fall. The WHMA will be closed to human presence from January 1 to April 30 each year to minimize disturbance to wintering wildlife.

Only non-motorized foot and horse travel will be permitted, until a multi-use trail is developed that will also allow for bikes. Camping, open fires, and wood cutting or removal of firewood are prohibited. The discharge of firearms and archery equipment will only be permitted during designated hunting seasons. In addition to providing habitat for wildlife, future volunteer projects are planned to help develop recreational resources and wildlife habitat enhancements. The property will also offer educational and learning opportunities for citizens of Laramie and surrounding communities.

