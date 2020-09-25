Investors Bank Presents 11th Annual Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference Virtually on September 29
Boomer Esiason will present the keynote message about the theme “Resiliency Rules” at Investors Bank’s Art of Thriving Virtual Not-for-Profit Conference.
Michael J. Baker, CFRE, the founder and partner of M3 Development, is moderating the panel discussion about the topic: “Remaining Resilient in the Most Challenging Times.”
Boomer Esiason, Football Legend and Founder of The Boomer Esiason Foundation, to Deliver Keynote
The COVID-19 pandemic may be changing the delivery of the conference this year, but certainly not the spirit.”SHORT HILLS , NEW JERSEY , 07078, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank is hosting its annual New Jersey Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference virtually this year, to protect everyone’s health and safety. The 11th annual conference will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, September 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
— Jennifer L. Smith, Investors Bank New York Community Development Officer
The Investors New Jersey Art of Thriving conference was developed more than a decade ago to give not-for-profits an opportunity to network with other professionals and discuss best practices in building alliances with corporations, foundations, and potential donors. “The COVID-19 pandemic may be changing the delivery of the conference this year,” said Jennifer L. Smith, Investors Bank Assistant Vice President and New York Community Development Officer, “but certainly not the spirit.”
“The Art of Thriving has taken on new meaning in 2020,” said Sandy S. Broughton, Investors Bank Vice President and New Jersey Community Development Officer. “This year’s unique conference will focus on resiliency as well as other common characteristics shared among the most successful not-for-profit leaders. Participants will have an opportunity to hear how leaders’ own style contributes to their organization’s ability to be resilient under any circumstance, including those faced in 2020,” explained Broughton.
The New Jersey conference typically draws attendees from not-for-profits of all sizes and missions from throughout New Jersey. This year, the invitation was extended to organizations in New York City and Long Island. The not-for-profits include food banks, services for veterans, senior care and healthcare, education, youth development, social services, land trusts, and universities – among many others.
Football legend and founder and co-chair of The Boomer Esiason Foundation, Boomer Esiason, will serve as the keynote speaker. Esiason created his Foundation in 1994 to heighten awareness, education and the overall quality of life for those affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Esiason’s son Gunnar was diagnosed with CF in 1993. The Boomer Esiason Foundation has raised $190 million to date to support research toward a cure for CF and programs directly benefitting the CF community.
Esiason will speak about the impact of COVID-19 on his Foundation’s mission and how his background as a leader – on and off the football field – helped prepare him for operating during the pandemic. He also will talk about how being resilient on the field aided his actions in keeping the Foundation moving forward.
The highlight of the conference will be a panel discussion entitled “Remaining Resilient in the Most Challenging Times” moderated by M3 Development founder and partner Michael J. Baker, CFRE. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from three not-for-profit organizations that have been successful in showing their resiliency by adapting to the ever-changing environment. The panel will comprise John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey; Carrie Bloss, the Executive Director of Project Hospitality of Staten Island; and, Carlos Rodriguez, CEO and President of Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Although the New Jersey Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference is free, registration is required. Additional information is available at the Investors Bank website, or by contacting Sandy Broughton at SBroughton@investorsbank.com or Jennifer Smith at jlsmith@investorsbank.com.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
+1 973-509-3431
email us here