Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Well Positioned at 1-year Mark
A value approach to global investing has been out of favor for quite a while, resulting in our current ability to purchase quality companies at very healthy prices.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX) passed the one-year mark. Robert Gardiner, Chairman and Guardian Portfolio Manager of Global Contrarian explains “In a nutshell, it is a Fund that is taking the opposite approach from ETF index-tracking products that skew toward larger-cap companies. Global Contrarian is searching for underappreciated micro- and small-cap companies across the globe. After managing two value funds at my prior firm, it feels great to now have this strategy firing on all cylinders here at Grandeur Peak. We waited eight years to launch Global Contrarian, the timing feels right to us. While much has changed over the last year, we believe the pandemic is giving us significant contrarian opportunities for long-term investors looking beyond the next 12 months.”
— Mark Madsen, Portfolio Manager
We do not attempt to time the markets, but are driven by our bottom-up, fundamental approach. We think having a meaningful allocation to Global Value can be a good strategy in any market, and especially now.
We’ve built a concentrated portfolio of what we believe to be quality companies, at attractive valuations. Our Investment Types in this fund include:
• Core Contrarian – quality companies in out-of-favor industries or geographies
• Fallen Angels – ¬growth companies that hit a “bump in the road”
• Undiscovered Gems – small, high quality companies with plenty of headroom
• High Yield – income oriented, lower earnings growth
• Sum of the Parts – valuing companies by adding standalone value of each business unit if sold or acquired
Mark Madsen, Portfolio Manager for Global Contrarian states, “A value approach to global investing has been out of favor for quite a while, resulting in our current ability to purchase quality companies at very healthy prices. We believe this strategy is a solid place to hide out in an expensive market. We’re highly optimistic that our patient approach will yield attractive returns for our clients.”
Click to see the strong relative performance of the Global Contrarian Fund over its first year.
About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors:
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital. The Global Contrarian Fund is relatively new and has limited operating history.
RISKS:
Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.
Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is not affiliated with ADI. Eric Huefner is registered representative of ADI.
GPG000990 9/1/21
