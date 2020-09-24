Tyler Technologies Security Incident

Yesterday morning, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court (NCAOC) was made aware of a security incident regarding Tyler Technologies, the vendor for the Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative to provide an integrated case management system. Tyler’s communication to NCAOC stated that there was “a security incident involving unauthorized access to our internal phone and information technology systems by an unknown third party. We are treating this matter with the highest priority and working with independent IT experts to conduct a thorough investigation and response … At this time and based on the evidence available to us to-date, all indications are that the impact of this incident is limited to our internal network and phone systems. We currently have no reason to believe that any client data, client servers, or hosted systems were affected.”

NCAOC immediately began work to implement security protocols, which included blocking all connections and communication systems with Tyler. NCAOC will reconnect only when written assurance is provided from Tyler that there has been no impact to North Carolina Judicial Branch systems and that it is safe for NCAOC to reconnect systems with Tyler.