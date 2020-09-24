Westbound I-94 closed I-696 - Conner Street; westbound I-696 lane closures M-3 to M-97 this weekend

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Oakland Wayne

CITIES: Detroit Roseville Warren

HIGHWAYS: Westbound I-94 Westbound I-696

I-696 START DATE: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 9 a.m.

I-696 END DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 3 p.m.

I-94 START DATE: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 8 p.m.

I-94 END DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Monday, westbound I-696 will have two lanes open from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) for critical bridge repairs on the Belanger and Barman street bridges.

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street for continuing road resurfacing work that is being performed only on weekends to allow for weekday use. All on and off ramps to westbound I-94 will also be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-10 to I-75 for bridge work. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 to westbound I-94.

Project map

DETOUR: Westbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to westbound I-696, then southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94 will have all lanes open.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Performing critical bridge repairs will ensure the safety of the motoring public and resurfacing will improve ride quality and extend the life of pavement.