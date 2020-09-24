I-75 lane shift requires northbound single-lane closures in Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - Progress continues on segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. - Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, one lane of northbound I-75 will be closed during non-peak travel times to allow crews to remove temporary barriers. - By early October, northbound I-75 traffic will be using the left and center lanes from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

September 24, 2020 -- Contract crews building segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County will be removing temporary barrier wall on the northbound side of the freeway. This work will result in a moving lane closure, leaving one lane open in sections from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway beginning at 9 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. weekdays, and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. By early October, it is expected that two lanes of northbound I-75 will be open via the left and center lanes throughout the limits of segment 2.

The first moving lane closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, to allow crews to safely replace the temporary concrete barrier with barrels that will remain in place this fall during work to open all lanes and ramps. Access to northbound I-75 entrance and exit ramps will be maintained once the lanes are shifted.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Adams roads until late November.

